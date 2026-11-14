Medford’s retail scene is busy, and grocery stores are staffing up for steady foot traffic and seasonal rushes. If you like staying active on your feet and helping neighbors shop, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Medford, MA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $19.00–$25.40 per hour, based on experience

Help keep shelves stocked, displays fresh, and customers happy during the busy season. This role is active and hands-on, with no prior retail experience required and access to store discount, paid time off, and other Whole Benefits (eligibility varies by role and hours).

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Medford, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$25.40 per hour, based on experience

Full-time spot on the grocery team, stocking shelves, rotating product, and helping customers find what they need. Great if you want steady hours, benefits as a regular team member, and a chance at a base pay bump after 90 days in good standing.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.