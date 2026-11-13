Medford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time work or a flexible side gig. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: Medford, MA (field-based, driving to local stores)

(field-based, driving to local stores) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (productivity-based pay + $200 sign-on bonus)

Flexible, on-your-feet work that’s great if you’re retired or want extra income. You’ll visit grocery and retail stores, use a smartphone app to collect pricing data, get paid drive time and mileage, and receive training plus 401(k) with match for part-timers.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: Store #4393 – 59 Hicks Avenue, Medford, MA 02155

Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage range not listed in posting

Full-time role helping commercial paint customers find the right products, in-store and by phone. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement benefits, paid time off, and parental leave, plus chances to grow your career with a well-known brand.

Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)

Location: 3850 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA (Store 0061)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.25–$16.75 per hour to start

Hands-on store role where you’ll stock, tidy, ring up customers, and keep displays looking sharp. Offers a store discount, potential 401(k) match, health benefits (if hours/service requirements are met), and a busy environment where every shift is a little different.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.