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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Medford, MA
Medford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want steady full-time work or a flexible side gig. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Independent Field Surveyor (Part-Time)
- Employer: RDSolutions
- Location: Medford, MA (field-based, driving to local stores)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (productivity-based pay + $200 sign-on bonus)
Flexible, on-your-feet work that’s great if you’re retired or want extra income. You’ll visit grocery and retail stores, use a smartphone app to collect pricing data, get paid drive time and mileage, and receive training plus 401(k) with match for part-timers.
Branch Wholesale Product Specialist
- Employer: Sherwin-Williams
- Location: Store #4393 – 59 Hicks Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Wage range not listed in posting
Full-time role helping commercial paint customers find the right products, in-store and by phone. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement benefits, paid time off, and parental leave, plus chances to grow your career with a well-known brand.
Merchandising Associate
- Employer: Marshalls (TJX Companies)
- Location: 3850 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA (Store 0061)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $16.25–$16.75 per hour to start
Hands-on store role where you’ll stock, tidy, ring up customers, and keep displays looking sharp. Offers a store discount, potential 401(k) match, health benefits (if hours/service requirements are met), and a busy environment where every shift is a little different.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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