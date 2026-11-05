🛒 Medford, MA Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Flexible Hours

Medford’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from grocery leadership to seasonal shifts and live-event ticketing. Good mix of steady full-time and flexible part-time work.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Medford, MA

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week)

Pay: $27.50/hour to start, $28.50/hour in year 2

Help run a busy ALDI store: supervise the team, handle schedules, keep the store stocked and clean, and make sure customers are happy. This role comes with competitive wages, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, holidays, and paid parental leave for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Ocean State Job Lot

Location: Medford, MA

Type: Part-time, temporary/seasonal

Pay: $15.00/hour

Great if you want extra hours for the season. You’ll run the register, help stock freight, set up displays, and keep the store tidy, with a 30% employee discount and earned sick time while you’re there.

Employer: Bill Blumenreich Presents (Chevalier Theatre)

Location: Chevalier Theatre, Medford, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Work right in the heart of Medford’s live entertainment scene. You’ll sell tickets, answer questions about shows, handle cash and cards, and help guests on busy event nights. Evening and weekend shifts are required, but the schedule is flexible and it’s a fun, fast-paced venue.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Medford open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.