🏥 Medfield, MA Healthcare Hiring: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Medfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from pet care to pharmacy. If you’re looking to work with patients (human or furry), there are a few strong options to check out.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Medfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.12 – $23.15/hour

Hands-on role helping vets and vet techs with exams, procedures, and client education. Good fit if you love animals and want to grow in veterinary care, with structured training, 401(k), PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance, commuter benefits, and even three free Optimum Wellness Plans® for your own pets (benefits based on status).

Employer: Shaw’s and Star Market (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Medfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Community-facing pharmacist role where you rotate as needed, provide direct patient care, manage techs and interns, and support disease state management and immunizations. Requires RPh or PharmD, active state license, and immunization certification, with competitive wages, flexible schedules, store discounts, health benefits, PTO, and potential visa sponsorship (OPT/H-1B/TN).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.