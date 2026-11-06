Deputy Zach Currin earns 2026 Southside VASAP Award

Deputy Zach Currin of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office received the 2026 Southside VASAP Award during the Annual VASAP Banquet and Awards Ceremony, honoring his work in impaired driving enforcement and traffic safety in Mecklenburg County. The award recognizes his ongoing efforts to keep local roadways safe, and the Sheriff’s Office also extends congratulations to all other award recipients for their work to improve roadway safety.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Virginia