There are some great free items being offered in and around Mechanicville right now. If you need furniture or kids’ toys, your neighbors are giving away some useful things.

Item: Gray three-seater sofa + full-size bed set with dresser

Condition: Sofa has three seats and two cushions; bed set and dresser also free. First come, first served.

Location: Rolling Hills, Mechanicville, NY

Source: Nextdoor

Description: A comfortable gray sofa that would work well in a living room, plus a full-size bed set with dresser at no cost. Great if you’re setting up a new place or upgrading from older furniture.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Maroon loveseat

Condition: Nice shape, no tears or stains. Poster notes it looks better in person; photos make it look faded.

Location: Clifton Park, Halfmoon, NY

Source: Nextdoor

Description: A cozy maroon loveseat that can fit well in a small living room, den, or bedroom sitting area. Free to whoever can pick it up.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bundle of kids’ ride-on toys

Includes:

Red Cozy Coupe

Red and blue push car

Pink tricycle

Condition: In good shape, but need a little cleaning.

Location: Clifton Park, Halfmoon, NY

Source: Nextdoor

Description: A nice set of outdoor ride-on toys for kids. Great for a driveway or backyard and perfect if you have more than one child or want a variety of toys.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.