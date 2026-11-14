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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Mechanicville & Nearby
There are some great free items being offered in and around Mechanicville right now. If you need furniture or kids’ toys, your neighbors are giving away some useful things.
Free-Comfortable Gray Sofa/Full size bed set
Item: Gray three-seater sofa + full-size bed set with dresser
Condition: Sofa has three seats and two cushions; bed set and dresser also free. First come, first served.
Location: Rolling Hills, Mechanicville, NY
Source: Nextdoor
Description: A comfortable gray sofa that would work well in a living room, plus a full-size bed set with dresser at no cost. Great if you’re setting up a new place or upgrading from older furniture.
Loveseat Maroon
Item: Maroon loveseat
Condition: Nice shape, no tears or stains. Poster notes it looks better in person; photos make it look faded.
Location: Clifton Park, Halfmoon, NY
Source: Nextdoor
Description: A cozy maroon loveseat that can fit well in a small living room, den, or bedroom sitting area. Free to whoever can pick it up.
Kids' Ride-On Toys Bundle
Item: Bundle of kids’ ride-on toys
Includes:
- Red Cozy Coupe
- Red and blue push car
- Pink tricycle
Condition: In good shape, but need a little cleaning.
Location: Clifton Park, Halfmoon, NY
Source: Nextdoor
Description: A nice set of outdoor ride-on toys for kids. Great for a driveway or backyard and perfect if you have more than one child or want a variety of toys.
Free items like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.