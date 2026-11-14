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🚌 Mechanicsville VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Mechanicsville has some solid driving options right now, especially if you like being home every night and working close to home.
Courier/DOT-1
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.10–$33.84 per hour
Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages around the area, with lots of customer contact and steady work. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, and pass the required DOT medical exam.
Alternate listing for the same role: Courier/DOT-1 on Indeed
Non-CDL Driver (Container Delivery Driver)
- Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.
- Location: Mechanicsville, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 5:00 AM start, work until route is finished; home every night
Local container delivery work with an early start and chances for overtime, plus paid time off, holidays, health benefits, and 401(k) with match. You’ll operate a container truck, do daily safety checks, and work outdoors in all weather.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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