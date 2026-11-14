Mechanicsville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for new nurses and imaging pros. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Bold Steps Behavioral Health

Bold Steps Behavioral Health Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New grad RN role in a General Surgery Trauma Unit with a structured residency. You’ll get classroom training, simulations, and a preceptor while you learn trauma, wound care, pain management, and EMR charting.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Black Women's Mental Health Institute Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another new grad RN residency, this time on an Inpatient Rehab unit. Expect close mentoring, hands-on bedside care, and lots of experience with adult rehab patients, education, and team-based care.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time CT Technologist role doing diagnostic CT scans with advanced imaging equipment. Good fit if you’re trained in CT/radiology and want a mix of patient interaction, image quality work, and safety-focused practice.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.