Mechanicsville’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with people. Here are a few local roles where you can earn steady pay and build real experience.

Employer: Shamin Hotels

Shamin Hotels Location: Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $16.50 – $17.50 per hour

Hotel front desk role where you’re the first smile guests see. Flexible hours, chances to learn hotel systems, and room to grow with Virginia’s largest hotel owner. Includes perks like hotel discounts and various insurance options.

Employer: IHOP

Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $2.13/hr + tips (about $15 – $20/hr total)

Serve guests, learn the menu, and keep things friendly and clean. Shift is 2:00 pm – 10:30 pm, with in-person work and an employee discount.

Employer: IHOP

Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.00 – $20.50 per hour

Back-of-house role cooking and prepping IHOP favorites in a fast-paced kitchen. Hiring for daytime and overnight cooks, 30–40 hours per week, with an employee discount and weekend availability required.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.