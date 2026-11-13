Mechanicsville has a nice mix of bank, retail, and convenience store roles right now, with options for both full‑time and part‑time work. Good fit if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: Mechanicsville, VA (travel to multiple nearby branches)

(travel to multiple nearby branches) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $28.00/hour + potential incentives

+ potential incentives Posting end date: November 18, 2026 (may close early)

You’ll float between branches to cover where help is needed, opening accounts, helping with service requests, and supporting customers with their banking and digital tools. This role comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, tuition help) and is great if you like variety, driving to different locations, and building long‑term customer relationships.

Employer: Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia

Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Part-time (must be available Saturdays )

(must be available ) Pay: Not listed

Entry‑friendly role where you greet shoppers, run the register, keep the sales floor clean and stocked, and help with visual displays. Good option if you’re new to retail or coming back to work, and want a mission‑driven employer that focuses on customer service and community impact.

Employer: Sheetz

Sheetz Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay not listed; extra $1.50/hour for 10pm–6am shifts

Fast‑paced convenience store role where you’ll greet customers, ring up purchases, prep food and drinks, and keep the store stocked and clean. Comes with solid perks like PTO, food and drink discounts, paid maternity/paternity leave, bonuses, and tuition reimbursement, and you can start at age 16+.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.