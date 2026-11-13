Mechanicsville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on emergency care to calm, wellness-focused roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Priority OnDemand

Priority OnDemand Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville, VA Type: Full-time

Pay/Bonus: $15,000 sign-on (Day shift), $25,000 sign-on (Night shift) with 2-year commitment

Lead emergency and non-emergency patient care, direct your crew, and deliver basic and advanced life support in the field. Good fit if you’re an experienced Virginia EMT-I or EMT-P with current certifications who wants strong sign-on bonuses and steady action.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run MRI scans, create high-quality images, and work with a wide range of patients and cases. Ideal if you’re a trained, licensed MRI Tech who likes patient-facing work and wants to stay sharp with advanced imaging.

Employer: Indigo Therapeutic Massage & Healing Arts

Location: Mechanicsville, VA (8107 Judith Lane, 23116)

Mechanicsville, VA (8107 Judith Lane, 23116) Type: Part-time or Full-time (10–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $37.00 – $57.00 per hour (hourly + commissions, bonuses, tips)

Hands-on, wellness-focused role in a mission-driven massage studio. You’ll support clients’ whole-person health and can enjoy flexible schedules, free massages, paid training, PTO, tuition help, and wellness perks. Must be a licensed and insured LMT in VA; new grads welcome.

Employer: Mosaic Pediatric Therapy

Mosaic Pediatric Therapy Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a clinic serving children with autism and learning disabilities. You’ll mentor BCBAs and RBTs, oversee treatment quality, support families, and keep a small caseload. Best for a BCBA with 3+ years’ experience who’s ready for a bigger leadership role.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Mechanicsville, VA Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perform diagnostic X-ray exams, position patients, and follow radiation safety rules while working closely with doctors and nurses. Great if you’re detail-oriented, team-focused, and want to grow your skills in imaging.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.