Mechanicsville’s food scene is growing, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced kitchens or serving seniors with care, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Hands-on cooking role where you’ll prep Panda favorites, keep the line moving, and support a welcoming guest experience. Comes with flexible schedules, free meals while working, health benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and career growth opportunities.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour

Lead the team during your shift, help run store operations, and still stay close to the food and guests. Good fit if you have some experience and want leadership skills, paid training, free meals, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and clear paths into management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.22–$35.308/hour (plus bonus opportunities)

Run the whole restaurant: hiring, coaching, hitting financial goals, and making sure guests have a great experience. Includes 8+ weeks of paid leadership training, strong pay with bonus potential, free meals, full benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and education assistance.

Employer: Experience Senior Living

Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Cook for residents in a senior living community, focusing on fine dining–style service and consistent, quality meals. You’ll help with menu prep, food safety logs, special events, and kitchen cleanliness, with access to a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.