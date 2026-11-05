🎓 Mechanicsville VA Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Mechanicsville has some solid options right now if you love working with kids or training adults. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Tuckaway Child Development Centers

Tuckaway Child Development Centers Location: Mechanicsville, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discount

Teach preschoolers and toddlers, plan fun lessons, and partner with families to support each child’s growth. Good fit if you have experience in early childhood, can manage a classroom, and want solid benefits with steady hours.

Employer: QubicaAMF Worldwide – Bowling Products

QubicaAMF Worldwide – Bowling Products Location: Mechanicsville, VA (travel-based)

(travel-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $42,000 – $49,500 per year

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contribution, PTO, paid holidays, on-site fitness center

Train bowling centers on QubicaAMF scoring and tech systems, mostly on-site with customers (up to 80% travel). Great if you like teaching adults, translating tech into plain language, and don’t mind being on the road.

Employer: ElevateU

ElevateU Location: Mechanicsville, VA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Work with young children as a lead or assistant teacher, creating lesson plans and supporting social, emotional, and academic growth. Nice option if you want flexibility (FT or PT) and enjoy close work with families and a small team.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and training teams often grow fast and keep good resumes on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.