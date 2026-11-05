📅 Food Feast Trivia for ages 8+ at Mechanicsville Library

📅 Food Feast Trivia Night for Ages 8+

Test your food knowledge at Food Feast Trivia at the Mechanicsville Branch Library.

Enjoy some snacks while you answer questions about food, treats, and all things delicious. It’s open to anyone ages 8 and up, so it’s a fun pick for kids, teens, and adults.

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Location: Mechanicsville Branch Library

Phone: 804-746-9615

Email: ask@pamunkeylibrary.org

If you need more information, or have a special physical or communication need, contact the library by phone or email before you go.