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Mechanicsville
📅 Food Feast Trivia for ages 8+ at Mechanicsville Library
6 days ago
📅 Food Feast Trivia Night for Ages 8+
Test your food knowledge at Food Feast Trivia at the Mechanicsville Branch Library.
Enjoy some snacks while you answer questions about food, treats, and all things delicious. It’s open to anyone ages 8 and up, so it’s a fun pick for kids, teens, and adults.
Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Location: Mechanicsville Branch Library
Phone: 804-746-9615
Email: ask@pamunkeylibrary.org
If you need more information, or have a special physical or communication need, contact the library by phone or email before you go.
More Info: Food Feast Trivia - LibCal - ...
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