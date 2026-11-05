📣 Mechanicsville, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles $63K+

Mechanicsville has some solid sales openings right now, from steady state work to high-earning field roles. If you like talking with people and don’t mind learning on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Salary: $65,300 – $84,800

Type: Likely full-time (state authority role)

Work behind the scenes helping select and acquire products for Virginia ABC stores. You’ll work with vendors, manage product setup and pricing, and support marketing and merchandising strategies, with strong benefits and work/life balance.

Employer: Best Choice Roofing

Best Choice Roofing Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Salary: Performance-based; typical earnings after training $63K–$120K/year

Type: Full-time

Field sales role where you respond to warm leads, inspect roofs after storms, and help homeowners with repairs and insurance. Paid training, high earning potential, and room to move into management if you perform well.

Employer: Inspire Core Inc.

Location: Mechanicsville, VA (onsite)

Salary: Not listed; weekly pay + performance bonuses

Not listed; Type: Full-time, entry level

Face-to-face sales and brand representation role, great if you’re new to sales. You’ll talk with customers, support sign-ups, and help with promotions, with paid training and clear growth paths.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.