🏥 Mechanicsville VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mechanicsville’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospital roles to local dental offices. If you’ve got clinical skills and like patient care, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Bon Secours / Memorial Regional Medical Center

Bon Secours / Memorial Regional Medical Center Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $34.33 – $54.93/hour

Bonus: Up to $10k (day shift) or $15k (night shift) for eligible external RNs with 1+ year experience

Progressive care stepdown unit focused on pre/post cardiac cath, ablations, pacemakers, and TAVR. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of RN experience, want strong telemetry/ACLS support, and like working between Med-Surg and ICU levels of care.

Note: This role appears twice under slightly different employer names; it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Bon Secours

Bon Secours Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $33.31 – $51.63/hour

Hospital-based CT role doing diagnostic scans and assisting with procedures like biopsies and drainages. Ideal if you’re ARRT registered in Diagnostic Radiology, have BLS, and want steady imaging work with access to EPIC and PACS and on-call opportunities.

Employer: Mechanicsville Family Dentistry

Location: Mechanicsville, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Private practice role where you’ll assist chairside, take X-rays, sterilize instruments, and help educate patients. Comes with 401(k) + match, health and dental insurance, PTO, and employee discount. You’ll need 1+ year of dental assisting and X-ray certification.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.