Mechanicsburg has a few solid legal/compliance openings right now, especially if you’ve got claims or privacy experience. Good mix of remote options and big-name employers.

Employer: Gallagher Bassett

Gallagher Bassett Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (role is fully remote eligible )

(role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle complex workers’ comp subrogation claims with higher exposure and authority levels. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ work comp subrogation experience and want a remote role with a global claims leader.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,900 – $95,500 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application deadline: 12/14/2026

Entry-to-mid level role doing privacy and confidentiality risk assessments on new tech tools. Good for someone with 1+ year in privacy/tech risk/compliance who likes detail work, reporting, and cross-team collaboration.

Employer: Gallagher Bassett

Gallagher Bassett Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (role is remote eligible )

(role is ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Investigate and resolve commercial auto bodily injury claims, often in trucking, while working closely with clients and claimants. Ideal if you have 3+ years’ claims experience and any active adjuster licenses (NY, CA, AZ are a plus).

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.