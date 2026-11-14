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🏗️ Mechanicsburg Architecture & Engineering Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now
Mechanicsburg’s A&E scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading big projects. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.
Survey Technician
- Employer: SOCOTEC (American Engineers Group, LLC)
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outdoor, hands-on role supporting the survey team with fieldwork and equipment like GPS, total stations, and levels. Good fit if you like working outside, can travel as needed, and want to grow your skills in civil/land surveying.
Senior Bridge Engineer
- Employer: Pennoni
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (other PA offices possible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead PennDOT bridge inspection projects across Pennsylvania and possibly Ohio, manage client relationships, and mentor inspection teams. Ideal for someone with Pennsylvania CBSI, NBIS experience, and a track record in bridge inspection and load rating.
Entry Level Structural Engineer
- Employer: GFT
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (hybrid – at least 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,000 – $100,000, depending on experience/location
Great starter role for recent or upcoming grads (0–3 years’ experience) with a structural focus. You’ll do analysis and design in Revit/AutoCAD, join multi-discipline teams, and get mentorship plus strong benefits and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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