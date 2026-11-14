Mechanicsburg’s A&E scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading big projects. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: SOCOTEC (American Engineers Group, LLC)

SOCOTEC (American Engineers Group, LLC) Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, hands-on role supporting the survey team with fieldwork and equipment like GPS, total stations, and levels. Good fit if you like working outside, can travel as needed, and want to grow your skills in civil/land surveying.

Employer: Pennoni

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (other PA offices possible)

(other PA offices possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead PennDOT bridge inspection projects across Pennsylvania and possibly Ohio, manage client relationships, and mentor inspection teams. Ideal for someone with Pennsylvania CBSI, NBIS experience, and a track record in bridge inspection and load rating.

Employer: GFT

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (hybrid – at least 3 days in office)

(hybrid – at least 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000 – $100,000, depending on experience/location

Great starter role for recent or upcoming grads (0–3 years’ experience) with a structural focus. You’ll do analysis and design in Revit/AutoCAD, join multi-discipline teams, and get mentorship plus strong benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.