Mechanicsburg has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind a busy shift. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Benecard Services, LLC

Benecard Services, LLC Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 9:30 AM – 6:00 PM

You’ll be the main contact for members and pharmacy providers, handling inbound calls about benefits, claims, and account questions. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years of call center or customer service experience, can juggle multiple computer systems, and like solving problems in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay range: $16.50 – $24.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/13/2027

Lead the store crew, handle opening/closing, and keep the floor running smoothly while focusing on customer service. This role offers a clear step up from cashier work, with benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and room to grow if you have strong communication and basic computer skills.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1886

Location: 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $16 – $29/hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

(plus possible premiums) Shifts: Mid-shift, closing

Work in the deli and bakery, preparing food, stocking, and helping customers at the counter while keeping strong food safety standards. This job stands out for its wide pay range, bonuses, strong benefits, and Walmart-paid education programs (from HS completion to bachelor’s degrees).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.