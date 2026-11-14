Mechanicsburg’s tech scene is busy right now, especially with consulting and delivery-center roles. If you’re in software, data, or enterprise tools, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: ITMC Systems, Inc

ITMC Systems, Inc Location: Onsite in Mechanicsburg, PA (also Lake Mary, FL)

(also Lake Mary, FL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is hands-on full stack: Core Java + Spring Boot on the back end and ReactJS on the front end. You’ll build microservices, REST APIs, work with DB2/SQL, write tests, and join Agile ceremonies, all while being onsite with the team.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Hybrid from Mechanicsburg, PA (US Delivery Center)

(US Delivery Center) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $58,700 – $97,900

You’ll support an ArcGIS Online platform, doing GIS data processing with ArcGIS Pro, Databricks, and Python, plus user onboarding and data quality checks. Good fit if you have ArcGIS + Python skills and want a hybrid role with light travel and work on government/public sector projects.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (US Delivery Center)

(US Delivery Center) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $74,900 – $147,600

This is a full-stack engineering role using modern languages like Java, Python, React, Angular, plus cloud and relational/non-relational databases. You’ll work in Agile, design and integrate systems, and need an active Top Secret clearance and a related bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (Enterprise Solutions; US-wide consideration)

(Enterprise Solutions; US-wide consideration) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $88,600 – $163,100

Perfect if you’re a Certified Anaplan Solution Architect with 5+ years in finance or IT. You’ll lead Anaplan implementations, manage complex enhancements, build UX pages, and support Deloitte’s planning and forecasting platform across the firm.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.