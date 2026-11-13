Families are invited to a free Santa Storytime at the New Kingstown Fire Company on Friday, December 18 at 10:30 AM, held with the Simpson Library. Babies, waddlers, toddlers, and preschoolers can enjoy holiday stories, photos with Santa, a look at fire trucks, a simple craft, and light snacks. No registration is needed; just drop in.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Silver Spring Rec