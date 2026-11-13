Mechanicsburg has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping buildings running smoothly.

Here are a few strong options worth a look:

Employer: Asbury Communities, Inc.

Asbury Communities, Inc. Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week; Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm, every other weekend & holiday)

(40 hrs/week; Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm, every other weekend & holiday) Pay: $26.00/hour

Higher-level maintenance role with HVAC work, minor carpentry, repairs, and snow removal at a senior living community. Comes with daily pay access, free fitness center & pool, 401(k) with match, PTO, and medical/dental/vision for eligible positions.

Employer: Asbury Communities, Inc.

Asbury Communities, Inc. Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week; two shifts: Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm or 12:30pm–9:00pm, every other weekend & holiday)

(40 hrs/week; two shifts: Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm 12:30pm–9:00pm, every other weekend & holiday) Pay: $20.00/hour

Great fit if you have 1+ year of maintenance experience and want steady hours. You’ll handle preventive maintenance, basic electrical and plumbing fixes, boiler checks, and appliance troubleshooting, with access to benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and education support.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Location: Field-based around Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48.12 – $65.12/hour (hourly)

Senior-level commercial HVAC and controls role working on hospitals, schools, plants, and office buildings. You’ll commission, troubleshoot, and repair systems on-site, with day-one benefits, 401(k) up to 8% company contribution, generous PTO, and training/tuition support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.