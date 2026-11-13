Mechanicsburg is busy with trucks, traffic projects, and local delivery right now. If you like being on the road or helping traffic move safely, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (also supports Plymouth Meeting & Philadelphia)

(also supports Plymouth Meeting & Philadelphia) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on traffic signals, signs, lighting, and ITS plans that keep highways and roads moving safely. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed PE with strong traffic design and analysis skills and want to be part of a large, multi-disciplinary transportation team.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Listed as Internship (driving role with full CDL requirements)

Listed as (driving role with full CDL requirements) Pay: $1,250/week guarantee, $0.65 CPM, $1,200 loyalty bonus

Drive a day cab on set routes from Mechanicsburg to MD and NJ, home daily, no-touch freight, drop & hook and live unload. Weekly pay, benefits after 30 days, PTO from day one, and a Monday–Friday schedule with midnight/1 a.m. starts.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local customers, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. Good fit if you like short local runs, staying active, and want benefits plus growth options with a national auto parts brand.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.