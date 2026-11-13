Mechanicsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to senior living and rehab. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your career moving.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $280,000 – $376,806 + up to $125,000 sign-on bonus

Work 24/7 coverage in 9 ORs / 14 anesthetizing stations with cases in oncology, vascular, thoracic, ortho, and general surgery. Role includes student loan forgiveness, employer-funded retirement, CME money, PTO, and relocation assistance for grads and experienced CRNAs.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: PRN (weekdays, Mon–Fri)

PRN (weekdays, Mon–Fri) Pay: $60/hour

Outpatient ortho role with flexible PRN scheduling to match your availability. Includes free CEUs, career growth support, and 401(k) with match after hours requirement.

Employer: Select Medical

Location: Corporate HQ, Mechanicsburg, PA (on-site)

Corporate HQ, (on-site) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Starting Pay: $18/hour (based on experience)

Support inpatient rehab hospitals with medical record review, scanning, data abstraction, and release of information. Comes with PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, disability, and campus walking trails.

Employer: Asbury Communities – Bethany Village Senior Living

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, ~7:30am–4:00pm, flexible)

Salary: $56,000/year

Lead and grow well-being and wellness programs for seniors, supervising wellness staff and lifeguards and helping shape resident activities. Includes daily pay, free fitness center & pool, on-site dining discounts, and scholarship/education perks.

Employer: Messiah Lifeways

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, and PRN day shift options (7am–3pm)

Full-time, Part-time, and PRN day shift options (7am–3pm) Bonus: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus (for those who qualify)

Provide hands-on daily care to older adults in a mission-driven, long-term care setting. Multiple schedule types plus benefits and growth opportunities in a respected nonprofit community.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Sign-on Bonus: Up to $15,000 (based on experience)

Prep ORs and anesthesia equipment, stock supplies, assist with invasive lines and difficult airways, and support anesthesia providers. Open to candidates with 1 year related experience or an accredited Anesthesia Tech program.

Employer: Country Meadows Retirement Communities

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN

Full-time, Part-time, PRN Pay: $16.75–$19.75/hour+ (shift differentials available)

Provide one-on-one support with daily routines and social engagement for residents. Offers multiple shifts, on-demand pay, strong benefits, PTO, and $2 staff meals.

Employer: Messiah Lifeways

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Part-time, Nights (every other weekend & holiday)

(every other weekend & holiday) Step into leadership as a graduate LPN, overseeing care on your neighborhood, coordinating care plans, and supporting your team in a CMS 5‑Star facility with low ratios and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for lots of roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.