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Mechanicsburg
🏥 Mechanicsburg, PA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Mechanicsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to senior living and rehab. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your career moving.
CRNA – UPMC West Shore
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $280,000 – $376,806 + up to $125,000 sign-on bonus
- Work 24/7 coverage in 9 ORs / 14 anesthetizing stations with cases in oncology, vascular, thoracic, ortho, and general surgery. Role includes student loan forgiveness, employer-funded retirement, CME money, PTO, and relocation assistance for grads and experienced CRNAs.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient PRN
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: PRN (weekdays, Mon–Fri)
- Pay: $60/hour
- Outpatient ortho role with flexible PRN scheduling to match your availability. Includes free CEUs, career growth support, and 401(k) with match after hours requirement.
Health Records Specialist – Inpatient Rehab Hospitals
- Employer: Select Medical
- Location: Corporate HQ, Mechanicsburg, PA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Starting Pay: $18/hour (based on experience)
- Support inpatient rehab hospitals with medical record review, scanning, data abstraction, and release of information. Comes with PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, disability, and campus walking trails.
Well-Being Manager – Senior Living
- Employer: Asbury Communities – Bethany Village Senior Living
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, ~7:30am–4:00pm, flexible)
- Salary: $56,000/year
- Lead and grow well-being and wellness programs for seniors, supervising wellness staff and lifeguards and helping shape resident activities. Includes daily pay, free fitness center & pool, on-site dining discounts, and scholarship/education perks.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Nursing
- Employer: Messiah Lifeways
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, and PRN day shift options (7am–3pm)
- Bonus: Up to $3,000 sign-on bonus (for those who qualify)
- Provide hands-on daily care to older adults in a mission-driven, long-term care setting. Multiple schedule types plus benefits and growth opportunities in a respected nonprofit community.
Anesthesia Technician
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on Bonus: Up to $15,000 (based on experience)
- Prep ORs and anesthesia equipment, stock supplies, assist with invasive lines and difficult airways, and support anesthesia providers. Open to candidates with 1 year related experience or an accredited Anesthesia Tech program.
Personal Care Assistant (PCA)
- Employer: Country Meadows Retirement Communities
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN
- Pay: $16.75–$19.75/hour+ (shift differentials available)
- Provide one-on-one support with daily routines and social engagement for residents. Offers multiple shifts, on-demand pay, strong benefits, PTO, and $2 staff meals.
Nursing GPN (Graduate LPN)
- Employer: Messiah Lifeways
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Part-time, Nights (every other weekend & holiday)
- Step into leadership as a graduate LPN, overseeing care on your neighborhood, coordinating care plans, and supporting your team in a CMS 5‑Star facility with low ratios and clear growth paths.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for lots of roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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