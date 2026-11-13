Mechanicsburg’s food scene is busy in senior living and campus dining right now. If you like steady hours, friendly guests, and mission-driven work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Legend Senior Living®

Legend Senior Living® Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the culinary team, plan menus, manage budgets, and supervise kitchen and dining staff for a senior living community. Daytime hours (no late nights) and a long list of benefits, including medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, and scholarships.

Employer: Messiah Lifeways

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 11:00 AM – 7:30 PM, Tuesday–Saturday; off Sundays & Mondays; work all holidays except Christmas & New Year’s Day

Salary: Not listed

Prepare made-to-order meals for Kathryn’s on the Square in a restaurant-style kitchen, focusing on quality, presentation, and food safety for older adults. Great if you have 2+ years upscale restaurant experience and want steady hours, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Messiah University

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run daily operations at the Lottie Nelson Restaurant on campus: lead staff, manage cash and budgets, oversee food quality and safety, and handle scheduling and marketing (including social media). Best for someone with 5 years restaurant experience, 3+ years supervising, and an associate’s in Hospitality or related field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and other openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.