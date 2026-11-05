🔧 Mechanicsburg, PA Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mechanicsburg has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and staying active. These roles are steady, local, and come with clear paths to grow your skills.

Employer: Messiah Lifeways

Messiah Lifeways Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift (with on-call rotation)

(with on-call rotation) Salary: Not listed

Work in a senior living community where your repairs directly help older adults feel safe and comfortable. You’ll handle a mix of plumbing, electrical, HVAC, and general building repairs across the campus in a supportive, team-focused environment.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,920–$74,880/year (base + short-term incentives)

Join a maintenance operations team in a busy manufacturing setting, keeping equipment running and downtime low. This role mixes hands-on work, preventive maintenance, and data-driven improvements, with strong benefits and clear career growth paths.

Employer: WPM Real Estate Management

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (Union Flats)

(Union Flats) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:30–5, rotating on-call

Pay: From $23/hour (based on experience/certs) + phone allowance

Take care of a modern apartment community doing HVAC, electrical, plumbing, drywall, painting, and unit turns. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of maintenance experience, like variety in your day, and don’t mind rotating on-call for emergencies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.