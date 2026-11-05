📣 Mechanicsburg, PA Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mechanicsburg has some solid options right now if you like sales, people, and a bit of tech. Here are a few local roles worth a closer look.

Employer: La-Z-Boy Incorporated

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (on-site showroom)

(on-site showroom) Type: Full-time

Pay: Training: $15/hr (2–6 weeks). Post-training: $11/hr base + uncapped commission; typical earnings $45K–$65K+ annually, plus quarterly bonus opportunity up to $1,500

Sell high-end furniture in a modern showroom and earn uncapped commission while helping customers design their spaces. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match up to 6%, paid holidays, vacation, paid training, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts. Evening/weekend availability and some heavy lifting (up to 50 lbs) required.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (on-site, 5 days/week)

(on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time, 12-week summer internship

Pay: $21.00–$30.00/hour (no commission)

Hands-on technical sales internship focused on building controls and automation for commercial and industrial buildings. You’ll shadow sales account managers, join customer meetings, and learn how HVAC and controls systems are sold and applied. Must be enrolled in a bachelor’s or master’s (IT, IS, Engineering Technology, Engineering), have completed at least sophomore year, and hold a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (on-site, 5 days/week)

(on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time, 12-week summer internship

Pay: $21.00–$30.00/hour (no commission)

Similar 12-week technical sales internship, but focused on HVAC equipment sales. You’ll learn the full sales cycle, from design and application to customer visits and job follow-through, with a path toward Trane’s Graduate Training Program after graduation. Open to students enrolled in an engineering bachelor’s or master’s program (any discipline) who have finished at least their second year and have a clean driving record.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.