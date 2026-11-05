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💻 Mechanicsburg IT Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to ~$198K
Mechanicsburg’s tech scene is busy right now, with both public and private employers hiring. If you’re in IT or data, there are several solid options here, from hands-on sysadmin work to high-end consulting.
Lead AI and Data Science Engineer II
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (Government & Public Services / GPS GSi group)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,700 – $197,800 + potential annual incentive
Senior role leading machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI projects on platforms like AWS, Databricks, Snowflake. You’ll guide a small team, own end-to-end model development (including LLMs and RAG), and turn complex analytics into clear business insights.
Sr. Epic Beaker Analyst
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $121,000 – $143,000 + potential annual incentive
- Recruiting through: December 31, 2026
Consulting role focused on Epic Beaker lab systems: build, configuration, testing, and go-live support. Good fit if you know healthcare workflows and want consulting experience with limited travel while still leading workstreams and working closely with lab managers.
Oracle EPM Integration Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (US Delivery Center / GPS Oracle)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Travel: Up to 10%; hybrid with commutable distance to a Delivery Center (Mechanicsburg, Gilbert, or Lake Mary)
Works at the intersection of finance and tech, helping clients design and implement Oracle EPM Cloud for planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Ideal if you have 2+ years in EPM/FP&A and want a hybrid, low-travel consulting role with structured methods and repeatable solutions.
System Administrator
- Employer: Upper Allen Township
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000 – $92,000 per year
Hands-on IT specialist/system admin role supporting the Township’s networks, servers, security, and end users. Great if you want stable local government work, doing everything from user support and training to network security, backups, and database maintenance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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