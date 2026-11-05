💻 Mechanicsburg IT Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to ~$198K

Mechanicsburg’s tech scene is busy right now, with both public and private employers hiring. If you’re in IT or data, there are several solid options here, from hands-on sysadmin work to high-end consulting.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (Government & Public Services / GPS GSi group)

(Government & Public Services / GPS GSi group) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,700 – $197,800 + potential annual incentive

Senior role leading machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI projects on platforms like AWS, Databricks, Snowflake. You’ll guide a small team, own end-to-end model development (including LLMs and RAG), and turn complex analytics into clear business insights.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000 – $143,000 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Recruiting through: December 31, 2026

Consulting role focused on Epic Beaker lab systems: build, configuration, testing, and go-live support. Good fit if you know healthcare workflows and want consulting experience with limited travel while still leading workstreams and working closely with lab managers.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (US Delivery Center / GPS Oracle)

(US Delivery Center / GPS Oracle) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Travel: Up to 10%; hybrid with commutable distance to a Delivery Center (Mechanicsburg, Gilbert, or Lake Mary)

Works at the intersection of finance and tech, helping clients design and implement Oracle EPM Cloud for planning, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Ideal if you have 2+ years in EPM/FP&A and want a hybrid, low-travel consulting role with structured methods and repeatable solutions.

Employer: Upper Allen Township

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000 – $92,000 per year

Hands-on IT specialist/system admin role supporting the Township’s networks, servers, security, and end users. Great if you want stable local government work, doing everything from user support and training to network security, backups, and database maintenance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.