undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Mechanicsburg, PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Mechanicsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new hospitals opening and big systems expanding. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work plus room to grow, this is a good time to look.
Busy Microvascular Practice in Four-Season Community
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time Plastic Surgeon (BC/BE)
- Salary: Not listed
Join a microvascular plastic surgery practice with a strong referral base, new modern clinic space, and system-wide EPIC. Role includes post-oncologic breast reconstruction, body contouring, cosmetic, and general plastic surgery, plus a robust benefits package (health, malpractice, retirement match, CME, relocation, tuition help).
Clinical Pharmacist - Benecard CF
- Employer: Benecard Services, LLC
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (onsite only)
- Type: Full-time Clinical Pharmacist (PharmD)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a clinical services role focused on DURs, prior auths, data analysis, and client-facing clinical support. Set rotating schedule with some evening (to 9 PM Thursday) and every-other-Sunday shifts, plus strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and professional development.
Physical Therapist (PT) - PRN | Hampden Rehab
- Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Hampden
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: PRN Physical Therapist
- Salary: Not listed
Help open a brand-new rehab hospital and care for chronically and critically ill patients on a flexible PRN schedule. Great fit if you have (or want) inpatient experience, hold a PA PT license and current BLS, and like being part of a growing national rehab system.
Patient Care Technician (PCT) - FT Days | Hampden Rehab
- Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Hampden
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, Day shift PCT
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift PCT role in a new rehab hospital with flexible scheduling, chances for growth and advancement, and a referral bonus program. You’ll support RNs/LPNs with hands-on patient care (no meds), and a high school diploma and BLS are expected; prior acute/rehab/SNF experience is preferred.
Clinician Fellow - Cardiac Tele (West Shore)
- Employer: UPMC
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (West Shore)
- Type: Full-time RN (Clinician Fellow)
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced clinical leadership role for experienced RNs (2+ years) on a cardiac tele unit. You’ll blend direct patient care with teaching, mentoring, quality improvement, and evidence-based practice, and help with hiring, evaluations, and staff development. RN license, BLS/CPR, and BSN (or plan to complete) required; MSN/CNL preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.