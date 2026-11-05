🏥 Mechanicsburg, PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Mechanicsburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new hospitals opening and big systems expanding. If you’re in healthcare and want steady work plus room to grow, this is a good time to look.

Employer: UPMC

UPMC Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time Plastic Surgeon (BC/BE)

Plastic Surgeon (BC/BE) Salary: Not listed

Join a microvascular plastic surgery practice with a strong referral base, new modern clinic space, and system-wide EPIC. Role includes post-oncologic breast reconstruction, body contouring, cosmetic, and general plastic surgery, plus a robust benefits package (health, malpractice, retirement match, CME, relocation, tuition help).

Employer: Benecard Services, LLC

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (onsite only)

Type: Full-time Clinical Pharmacist (PharmD)

Clinical Pharmacist (PharmD) Salary: Not listed

Work in a clinical services role focused on DURs, prior auths, data analysis, and client-facing clinical support. Set rotating schedule with some evening (to 9 PM Thursday) and every-other-Sunday shifts, plus strong benefits like medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and professional development.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Hampden

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: PRN Physical Therapist

Physical Therapist Salary: Not listed

Help open a brand-new rehab hospital and care for chronically and critically ill patients on a flexible PRN schedule. Great fit if you have (or want) inpatient experience, hold a PA PT license and current BLS, and like being part of a growing national rehab system.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Hampden

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, Day shift PCT

PCT Salary: Not listed

Day-shift PCT role in a new rehab hospital with flexible scheduling, chances for growth and advancement, and a referral bonus program. You’ll support RNs/LPNs with hands-on patient care (no meds), and a high school diploma and BLS are expected; prior acute/rehab/SNF experience is preferred.

Employer: UPMC

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (West Shore)

Type: Full-time RN (Clinician Fellow)

RN (Clinician Fellow) Salary: Not listed

Advanced clinical leadership role for experienced RNs (2+ years) on a cardiac tele unit. You’ll blend direct patient care with teaching, mentoring, quality improvement, and evidence-based practice, and help with hiring, evaluations, and staff development. RN license, BLS/CPR, and BSN (or plan to complete) required; MSN/CNL preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.