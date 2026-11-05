🍽️ Mechanicsburg PA Food Jobs – Multiple Roles With Tips & Bonuses

Mechanicsburg’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20+ per hour plus monthly bonus

plus monthly bonus Why it’s appealing: Lead a crew at a popular national chicken chain with strong growth plans. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, weekly pay, and more.

Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches

Jimmy John's Sandwiches Location: 4955 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Part-time (15–39 hrs/week)

Pay: $14–$18 per hour (base pay + tips + auto reimbursement; average around $16.50/hr)

(base pay + tips + auto reimbursement; average around $16.50/hr) Why it’s appealing: Drive your own car, deliver in a small radius, and help in-store between runs. Casual dress (jeans/khakis and T‑shirts), immediate hiring, and fast track to management for strong performers.

Employer: UPMC – Blue Mountain Bistro, Outpatient Center

– Blue Mountain Bistro, Outpatient Center Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:30am–2:00pm

Why it’s appealing: Hospital-based kitchen role with no nights or weekends. Prepare and serve cold and grilled items, follow food safety rules, and keep an inspection-ready work area in a stable healthcare setting.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.