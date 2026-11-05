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Mechanicsburg
🍽️ Mechanicsburg PA Food Jobs – Multiple Roles With Tips & Bonuses
4 days ago
Mechanicsburg’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, friendly teams, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Hourly Restaurant Manager – Hourly Pay + Monthly Bonus
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20+ per hour plus monthly bonus
- Why it’s appealing: Lead a crew at a popular national chicken chain with strong growth plans. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, weekly pay, and more.
Sandwich Delivery Driver – $14–$18/hr With Tips
- Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches
- Location: 4955 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Part-time (15–39 hrs/week)
- Pay: $14–$18 per hour (base pay + tips + auto reimbursement; average around $16.50/hr)
- Why it’s appealing: Drive your own car, deliver in a small radius, and help in-store between runs. Casual dress (jeans/khakis and T‑shirts), immediate hiring, and fast track to management for strong performers.
Grill / Cold Cook – Blue Mountain Bistro (Weekdays Only)
- Employer: UPMC – Blue Mountain Bistro, Outpatient Center
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:30am–2:00pm
- Why it’s appealing: Hospital-based kitchen role with no nights or weekends. Prepare and serve cold and grilled items, follow food safety rules, and keep an inspection-ready work area in a stable healthcare setting.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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