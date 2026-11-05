🎓 Multiple Education & School Jobs Open Now in Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg’s schools and childcare centers are hiring, with several roles that let you work directly with kids and support local families.

Below are 4 solid education openings in and around Mechanicsburg, PA you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Mechanicsburg Area School District Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time (Coaching)

Salary: Not listed

Help coach the boys lacrosse team and support student athletes on and off the field. Coaching or playing experience is preferred, and the role is open until filled, so you can still get your name in.

Employer: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Mechanicsburg Area School District Location: Senior High School, Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, School Year

Salary: Not listed

Teach in a Multiple Disabilities Support classroom at the high school level and work closely with students who need strong, steady support. You’ll need a valid Pennsylvania Special Education certification to be considered.

Employer: U-GRO Learning Centres

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA (100 Mount Allen Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a licensed childcare center with no nights or weekends and the chance to bring your child to work. They offer at least a 50% childcare discount, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and training/tuition support for people 18+ with childcare or related experience.

Employer: Mechanicsburg Area School District

Mechanicsburg Area School District Location: Senior High School, Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time (7 hours/day, school year)

Salary: Not listed (benefits included)

Support students with multiple disabilities in an MDS and Life Skills classroom, helping with academics, communication, mobility, and personal care. Role includes medical, dental, vision, and life insurance, and you’ll need a high school diploma plus either 2 years of postsecondary study, an associate degree, or to pass an approved assessment.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, check the details, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.