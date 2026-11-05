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Mechanicsburg
🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Mechanicsburg, PA
4 days ago
Mechanicsburg has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big-box stores to specialty beauty and home services. Good options here if you like helping customers, staying busy, and having room to grow.
Stocker
- Employer: Wegmans Food Markets
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about keeping shelves full, products fresh, and customers happy across areas like Grocery, Frozen, Dairy, Home & Entertainment, and Health & Wellness. Wegmans highlights competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, 401(k) match, PTO, and scholarships for eligible employees.
Scheduling Coordinator (Revenue Efficiency Coordinator)
- Employer: West Shore Home
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA – Onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri 11:30 AM–8:00 PM (one weekday off) & Sat 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
- Pay: $19.39–$20.39/hour starting
Help customers schedule and confirm installation appointments in a fast-paced, metrics-driven environment. Includes paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, employee discounts, and growth opportunities.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team, drive sales, and keep store operations running smoothly while delivering “WOW!” customer service. Good fit if you want leadership experience in automotive retail and can work a flexible schedule including mornings, nights, weekends, and overtime.
Order Fulfillment Associate – Part Time
- Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Starting from $16.25/hour
Pick and pack online orders using a handheld scanner, move items from the sales floor to staging, and keep the OMNI area clean and organized. Offers weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role/hours).
Seasonal Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 5600 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
- Type: Regular Part-time (Seasonal)
- Pay: $12.00/hour
Greet customers, keep the sales floor neat, and help with ringing up purchases across departments like Ladies, Men, Youth, Shoes, Home, and Baby Depot. Includes flexible hours, associate discount, and potential access to dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours worked.
Sales Associate – CosmoProf Store #06719
- Employer: CosmoProf Beauty
- Location: Mechanicsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help beauty pros and enthusiasts with hair, skin, nail, and cosmetic products while building loyal customer relationships. You’ll get strong product education, generous discounts, free samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick, and holiday time depending on hours.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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