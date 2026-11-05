🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big-box stores to specialty beauty and home services. Good options here if you like helping customers, staying busy, and having room to grow.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about keeping shelves full, products fresh, and customers happy across areas like Grocery, Frozen, Dairy, Home & Entertainment, and Health & Wellness. Wegmans highlights competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, 401(k) match, PTO, and scholarships for eligible employees.

Employer: West Shore Home

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri 11:30 AM–8:00 PM (one weekday off) & Sat 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Mon–Fri (one weekday off) & Sat Pay: $19.39–$20.39/hour starting

Help customers schedule and confirm installation appointments in a fast-paced, metrics-driven environment. Includes paid training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, employee discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive sales, and keep store operations running smoothly while delivering “WOW!” customer service. Good fit if you want leadership experience in automotive retail and can work a flexible schedule including mornings, nights, weekends, and overtime.

Employer: BJ's Wholesale Club

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.25/hour

Pick and pack online orders using a handheld scanner, move items from the sales floor to staging, and keep the OMNI area clean and organized. Offers weekly pay, free BJ’s memberships, PTO, health benefits options, 401(k) with match, and employee stock purchase plan (eligibility varies by role/hours).

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 5600 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

Type: Regular Part-time (Seasonal)

Pay: $12.00/hour

Greet customers, keep the sales floor neat, and help with ringing up purchases across departments like Ladies, Men, Youth, Shoes, Home, and Baby Depot. Includes flexible hours, associate discount, and potential access to dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) based on hours worked.

Employer: CosmoProf Beauty

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help beauty pros and enthusiasts with hair, skin, nail, and cosmetic products while building loyal customer relationships. You’ll get strong product education, generous discounts, free samples, and potential access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), vacation, sick, and holiday time depending on hours.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.