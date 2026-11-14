Mebane’s manufacturing and logistics scene is busy right now, with a few solid supply chain roles open at well-known employers. If you’ve got experience in sourcing, category management, or fulfillment, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Millennium Print Group, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company International

Millennium Print Group, a subsidiary of Location: Mebane, NC

Type: Full-time , 7pm–7am , 2-2-3-2 rotation

, , 2-2-3-2 rotation Salary: Competitive pay + annual bonus (no exact range listed)

Lead a fulfillment team at the world’s largest trading card printer, keeping products moving accurately and on time. Role includes mentoring staff, overseeing shipping/receiving, using forklifts, and helping improve processes in a fast-paced, ISO-focused environment. Strong benefits include 100% employer-paid base medical, dental, vision, life, and disability, 401(k) with up to 6% match, PTO, holidays, and possible relocation support.

Employer: AKG of America

Location: Mebane, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (no exact range listed)

Lead a team of 4–5 sourcing pros and own strategic sourcing performance across AKG North America. You’ll guide category strategies, support complex supplier negotiations, improve sourcing processes and reporting, and work closely with engineering, operations, and finance. Best fit if you have 8+ years in strategic sourcing/procurement and 3+ years leading a team in manufacturing.

Employer: AKG of America

Location: Mebane, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (no exact range listed)

Own the aluminum category for AKG North America, from coil and sheet to extrusions and castings. You’ll manage suppliers, pricing, contracts, and risk, while tracking aluminum markets and cost drivers like LME and Midwest Premium. Ideal if you have 7+ years in strategic sourcing/category management, strong metals or raw materials experience, and can independently drive sourcing strategy.

If any of these sound close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.