Mebane’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to home health and pediatric dentistry. If you’re certified and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your skills.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Mebane, NC & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $1,972 – $2,162 per week (40 hrs/week, days)

(40 hrs/week, days) Highlights: Home health role with 5–6 visits per day, paid hourly (not per visit). You’ll do PT evals, treatment, and patient education in their homes, with support from a national staffing agency offering day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Cone Health

Location: Mebane, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Team-based outpatient role doing both clinical and front-desk support—vitals, rooming, vaccines, EMR documentation, plus basic scheduling and check-in. Great for newer CMAs/RMAs; no prior MA experience required if you hold an approved certification and BLS.

Employer: NC Pediatric Dentistry

Location: Mebane, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Pediatric practice with a sign-on bonus. You’ll assist chairside, do routine cleanings, x-rays, nitrous monitoring, and parent/patient education. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays in a kid-focused, team setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.