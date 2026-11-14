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Mebane
🏥 Mebane NC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings from Clinic to Home Health
2 days ago
Mebane’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic work to home health and pediatric dentistry. If you’re certified and ready to work, there’s likely a fit for your skills.
Travel Home Health Physical Therapist – $1,972–$2,162/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Mebane, NC & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $1,972 – $2,162 per week (40 hrs/week, days)
- Highlights: Home health role with 5–6 visits per day, paid hourly (not per visit). You’ll do PT evals, treatment, and patient education in their homes, with support from a national staffing agency offering day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.
Medical Assistant Certified (Outpatient Clinic)
- Employer: Cone Health
- Location: Mebane, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Team-based outpatient role doing both clinical and front-desk support—vitals, rooming, vaccines, EMR documentation, plus basic scheduling and check-in. Great for newer CMAs/RMAs; no prior MA experience required if you hold an approved certification and BLS.
Dental Assistant II – Pediatric Office (Part-Time, Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: NC Pediatric Dentistry
- Location: Mebane, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Highlights: Pediatric practice with a sign-on bonus. You’ll assist chairside, do routine cleanings, x-rays, nitrous monitoring, and parent/patient education. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and holidays in a kid-focused, team setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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