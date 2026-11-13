undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mebane
Mebane Train Display adds holiday scenery Nov. 14
8 days ago
The Mebane Train Display will be open on November 14 with new holiday scenery at 209 W. Jackson Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can stop by during these hours to view the updated display.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mebane Recreation and Parks Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.