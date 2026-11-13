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Mebane
Downtown Mebane Farmers Market season finale Nov. 14
10 days ago
The Downtown Mebane Farmers Market will hold its season finale in Downtown Mebane on 2026-11-14. Residents can visit their favorite local farmers and makers and support them before the market returns in 2027.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Mebane Recreation and Parks Department
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.