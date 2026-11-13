Mebane has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from hands-on store work to leading a full account team. Here are a few solid options if you like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Mebane, NC (Onsite, up to 20% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads a team that supports key customer accounts from first inquiry through delivery and after-sales service. You’ll manage order fulfillment, fix issues across teams, track KPIs, and drive process improvements for big manufacturing customers.

Employer: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Location: Mebane, NC (Tanger Outlets)

Type: Part-time

Anticipated base pay: $12.75–$21.25/hour (scaled to hours worked; plus potential commission/bonus and benefits if eligible)

Help shoppers find the right makeup and skincare while showing off your artistry skills. Great if you love beauty, enjoy in-store events, and want strong training with a global prestige brand—even if your experience is mostly amateur.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Mebane, NC

Type: Part-time, flexible

Salary: Starting rate not listed (varies by role, location, and experience)

Pick and stage online and in-store orders, keep areas organized, and use equipment like forklifts and order pickers (training/certification may be provided). Good fit if you like active work, using tech tools, and helping customers get the right products on time.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.