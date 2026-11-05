Drop-off dates set for Letters to Santa

Children can send letters to Santa through Mebane Recreation and Parks by dropping them off between Nov. 16 and Dec. 10 and will receive a letter back in a few weeks. Families must include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with each letter. Letters can be placed in special mailboxes at the Mebane Arts and Community Center, Mebane City Hall, and Mebane Community Park.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Mebane Recreation and Parks Department