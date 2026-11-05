🚚 Mebane Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Warehouse & Analyst Roles

Mebane’s logistics scene is busy right now, with both hands-on warehouse roles and data-focused planning jobs open. If you like keeping products moving, there’s a good mix of entry-level and experienced options here.

Employer: ABB

ABB Location: Mebane, NC (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Handle receiving and internal material flow for ABB’s Smart Power division. You’ll unload and stock materials (up to 40 lbs repeatedly), use forklifts/reach trucks, walk a lot in a non–temperature-controlled warehouse, and support production lines. Good fit if you’re dependable, okay with overtime, and want a stable role in a global manufacturing company.

Employer: Kidde Global Solutions

Location: Mebane, NC

Type: Full-time

Base Salary: $87,095 – $102,465 per year

Data-heavy role supporting demand planning with major retail and e‑commerce customers. You’ll manage forecasts, build dashboards, track KPIs, and lead demand review meetings while working closely with sales and supply chain teams. Great for someone with 2+ years in planning/analytics who wants strong pay, bonus potential, and big-company benefits.

Employer: Medline Industries

Location: Mebane, NC, US

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.50 – $26.75 per hour

Entry-friendly warehouse role with a major healthcare supplier. You’ll receive, pick, wrap, and ship orders, and operate equipment like forklifts and order pickers while keeping the area clean and safe. No experience is required, but you must be able to lift 50 lbs, stand for long shifts, and work overtime when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.