Meadville’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options in home health, rehab, and dental care. If you’re in nursing or therapy and want steady hours or flexible PRN work, there’s a mix of both here.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Meadville, PA

Salary: $17–$19/hour

Type: Full-Time

This is an entry-level dental assistant role with paid training, a path to DANB certification, and flexible scheduling. Good fit if you’re starting out in dental and want benefits, PTO, and ongoing education.

Employer: VNA Alliance (faith-based, non-profit)

(faith-based, non-profit) Location: Meadville, PA + surrounding counties

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time or Part-time

Home health COTA role with territory tailored to you, strong tuition help (reimbursement or fully paid), free CEUs, and a 1:1 patient ratio. Great if you want growth, solid benefits, and time to really focus on each patient.

Employer: VNA Alliance

Location: Meadville, PA + surrounding counties

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Not stated (home health, likely regular hours)

Join a mission-driven home health team with education assistance, 403(b) retirement, PTO, and 1:1 patient care. Good for CNAs who like working independently in the community instead of a facility.

Employer: VNA Alliance

Location: Meadville, PA + surrounding counties

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time

Provide in-home PT under an LPT’s plan of care, helping patients regain function and independence. Offers flexible schedule, tuition support, and a full benefits package for experienced PTAs.

Employer: VNA Alliance

Location: Meadville, PA + 8-county region

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time and Part-Time

Home health RN role with build-your-own schedule, remote/video visit options, and potential company car. PSLF-eligible non-profit with strong 403(b) and room to grow if you like patient-centered, in-home care.

Employer: VNA Alliance

Location: Meadville, PA + surrounding counties

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time and Part-Time (rehab-focused)

SLP role with therapy-driven leadership, 1:1 SLP-to-patient ratio, free CEUs, company car option, and PSLF eligibility. Ideal if you want autonomy, home visits, and support for advanced certifications.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation

Location: 1012 Water Street, Meadville, PA 16335

Salary: From $20/hour, based on experience

Type: PRN (Weekdays, Mon–Fri)

Outpatient ortho PTA role with flexible PRN hours and new grads welcome. Offers free CEUs, a national support network, and 401(k) with match after enough hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.