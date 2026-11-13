📅 Art 101: Winter Watercolor for Kids – Registration Required

Kids can learn basic art skills at Art 101 by creating a winter watercolor scene using stencils.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 5:00–6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Meade County Public Library – Small Annex

Audience: School-age children

Important details:

You must register to attend.

to attend. If no one is there within 15 minutes of the start time, the program will be canceled .

of the start time, the program will be . If you register but can’t come, please cancel online or call the Library so someone else can have your spot.

so someone else can have your spot. Patrons who no-call/no-show twice in 3 months will lose registration privileges for 2 months.

If you’ve got a creative kid who loves art, this is a fun, structured way to spend an evening at the library.