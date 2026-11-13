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Meade County
📅 Kids’ Art 101: Winter Watercolor at Meade County Library
9 days ago
📅 Art 101: Winter Watercolor for Kids – Registration Required
Kids can learn basic art skills at Art 101 by creating a winter watercolor scene using stencils.
- Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Time: 5:00–6:30 PM (ET)
- Location: Meade County Public Library – Small Annex
- Audience: School-age children
Important details:
- You must register to attend.
- If no one is there within 15 minutes of the start time, the program will be canceled.
- If you register but can’t come, please cancel online or call the Library so someone else can have your spot.
- Patrons who no-call/no-show twice in 3 months will lose registration privileges for 2 months.
If you’ve got a creative kid who loves art, this is a fun, structured way to spend an evening at the library.
More Info: Art 101 *Must Register* - LibCal -...
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