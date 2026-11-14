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📢 Nov 19 work session on Meade County roads and growth plan
📅 Public input invited on roads and county plan
The Meade County Planning Commission is holding a work session on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET.
• Where: Meade County Courthouse, 516 Hillcrest Drive, Brandenburg, KY
• What: Discussion of the Road Improvements Ordinance and the county’s Comprehensive Plan
• Who: Open to the public; anyone interested is encouraged to attend and share comments
If you care about how roads are improved or the long‑term plan for growth and development in Meade County, this is a good chance to speak up.
For more details, contact the Meade County Planning & Zoning Office at 270-422-4676.
More Info: Public Notice - Meade County Planning Commission -...
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