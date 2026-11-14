Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Mead, CO? These adoptable dogs from Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc. are ready to join loving homes.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 10 months)

Young (about 10 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with black

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with black Size: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Good with: Kids, dogs, and even cats (they can be a bit intimidating to her)

Kids, dogs, and even cats (they can be a bit intimidating to her) Training: Crate trained, housebroken, uses a dog door

Crate trained, housebroken, uses a dog door Personality notes from rescue: Sweet, loves everyone she meets, enjoys toys and nylabones, could be happy as an only dog or with other dogs.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small)

Border Terrier / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Young (about 10–12 months)

Young (about 10–12 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut

Red/golden/orange/chestnut Size: About 12 lbs

About 12 lbs Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Good with: Dogs (loves to romp and play)

Dogs (loves to romp and play) Personality notes from rescue: Playful, happy, loves other dogs; can be a bit possessive/bossy over people, couch, and food, so she’ll do best with a dog who doesn’t take her too seriously; big on snuggles and affection when playtime is over.

👉 Meet Lovie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Small)

Poodle (Miniature) / Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Size: About 13 lbs

About 13 lbs Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Good with: Dogs (prefers dogs her own size, can coexist with larger dogs)

Dogs (prefers dogs her own size, can coexist with larger dogs) Training: House-trained, does well in a crate when left alone

House-trained, does well in a crate when left alone Personality notes from rescue: Very sweet, playful, knows words like “walk” and “treat,” enjoys walks and cuddle time.

👉 Meet Tinsley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Poodle (Standard)

Border Collie / Poodle (Standard) Age: Baby (about 4.5 months)

Baby (about 4.5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Size: About 22 lbs (still growing)

About 22 lbs (still growing) Adoption fee: $800

Shelter: Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Good with: Dogs (would love a dog buddy to show her the ropes)

Dogs (would love a dog buddy to show her the ropes) Training: Crate trained, doing great with house training

Crate trained, doing great with house training Personality notes from rescue: Sweet, goofy, playful, full of puppy energy and charm, loves to explore and enjoy all things puppy.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pug

Pug Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Adoption fee: $700

Shelter: Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Personality notes from rescue: Very people‑oriented, loves everyone he meets, total lap dog and cuddler, sleeps through the night snuggled up with his person, loves toys and balls, described as having “movie‑star good looks” and “zero formal training.”

👉 Meet Chet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mead, CO, consider visiting Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc. and meeting one of these wonderful dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.