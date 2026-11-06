🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mead, Colorado

Two very special dogs in Mead, CO are hoping for a fresh start and a loving home. Here’s a quick look at Asher and Sky, both with Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Breed: Siberian Husky / Beagle mix

Siberian Husky / Beagle mix Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Location: Mead, CO

Asher is a young pup with a big story. He was pulled from a euthanasia list in Texas with only hours to spare, and now he’s getting a second chance in Colorado. While he was nervous in the shelter, in a home he turns into a totally different dog — affectionate, cuddly, playful, and an all-around fantastic puppy.

If you’re ready to guide a sweet, energetic youngster and give him the happy ending he deserves, Asher may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Asher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd (Mini Aussie mix)

Australian Shepherd (Mini Aussie mix) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: $600

Shelter: Mile High Canine Rescue, Inc.

Location: Mead, CO

Sky is not your typical high-drive working Aussie. Instead, she’s a self-declared couch potato whose biggest dream is a comfy spot and lots of belly rubs. She came into rescue with a badly broken leg and has gone through two surgeries and months of recovery with tons of TLC. Now she’s ready to enjoy life at a slower, softer pace.

If you want a laid-back companion more interested in snuggles than marathons, Sky could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Sky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mead, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs, or share their stories with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.