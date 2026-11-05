🏗️ McPherson, KS Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings

McPherson’s industrial and manufacturing scene is busy right now, and engineers are in demand. If you’ve got a technical degree and like solving problems on the plant floor, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CHS Inc.

CHS Inc. Location: McPherson, KS (Oil Refinery)

McPherson, KS (Oil Refinery) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Work as a Process Engineer helping monitor and optimize refinery process units day to day. You’ll track KPIs, review P&IDs and other technical drawings, support MOC/PSM work, and analyze heat and mass transfer equipment performance.

Good fit if you:

Have a BS in Chemical Engineering and 2+ years in oil refining or similar

and in oil refining or similar Are comfortable in the field (climbing ladders, wearing PPE/respirators)

Want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pension, profit sharing, PTO, tuition help)

Employer: Viega LLC

Location: McPherson, KS

McPherson, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000 – $95,000 base + annual bonus eligibility

This Manufacturing Engineer role focuses on improving metal tube forming and other production processes. You’ll design tooling, troubleshoot production issues, drive lean/continuous improvement, and work closely with production, maintenance, and suppliers.

Good fit if you:

Have a BS in Engineering (Mechanical/Engineering Tech preferred) and 2+ years’ experience , or a Master’s

and , or a Master’s Know CAD tools (CATIA, SolidWorks, AutoCAD) and like hands-on problem solving

Want strong benefits: 401(k) with up to 7.5% employer contribution, 22 days PTO, tuition reimbursement up to $10,000/year, and solid health coverage

Employer: Viega LLC

Location: McPherson, KS

McPherson, KS Type: Full-time

Salary: $73,000 – $95,000 base + annual bonus eligibility

Bonus: $2,500 sign-on bonus

This Process Engineer role is all about injection molding and plastics. You’ll be the go-to expert for improving molding processes, cutting costs, and boosting quality using lean and continuous improvement tools.

Good fit if you:

Have a BS in Engineering or Technology and 2+ years’ experience , or a Master’s

and , or a Master’s Bring plastics/injection molding experience and enjoy cross-team collaboration

Want the same strong Viega benefits plus a sign-on bonus

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—especially if you’re local or open to relocating to McPherson.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.