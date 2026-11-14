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🐱 Sweet McMinnville Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
McMinnville has some very special cats waiting for homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties at Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center.
Roxy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tiger striped
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Roxy is a beautiful tiger-striped adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.
👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bali
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $65
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Bali is a sleek black medium-haired beauty who would love a cozy spot in your home.
👉 Meet Bali and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snuggles
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Snuggles is a young white American Shorthair who’s ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet Snuggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pebbles
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Pebbles is a tiny tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, looking for a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ebony
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Ebony is a baby tuxedo boy who would love to grow up in a caring home, maybe even with another kitten friend.
👉 Meet Ebony and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Candy
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Candy is a sweet brown tabby kitten hoping for a family to love her as she grows.
👉 Meet Candy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toby
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Toby is a baby brown tabby boy who’s ready to bring kitten energy and fun into your home.
👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Belle
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Belle is a tiny all-black kitten who would love a warm lap and a safe place to play.
👉 Meet Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sherbet
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red
- Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center
- Phone: (931) 507-3647
Sherbet is a handsome orange adult cat looking for a forever home where he can relax and feel safe.
👉 Meet Sherbet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats catches your eye, please call Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center at (931) 507-3647 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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