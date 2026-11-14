McMinnville has some very special cats waiting for homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties at Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tiger striped

Tiger striped Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Roxy is a beautiful tiger-striped adult cat looking for a calm, loving home to call her own.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $65

Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Bali is a sleek black medium-haired beauty who would love a cozy spot in your home.

👉 Meet Bali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Snuggles is a young white American Shorthair who’s ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet Snuggles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Pebbles is a tiny tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings, looking for a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Ebony is a baby tuxedo boy who would love to grow up in a caring home, maybe even with another kitten friend.

👉 Meet Ebony and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Candy is a sweet brown tabby kitten hoping for a family to love her as she grows.

👉 Meet Candy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Toby is a baby brown tabby boy who’s ready to bring kitten energy and fun into your home.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Belle is a tiny all-black kitten who would love a warm lap and a safe place to play.

👉 Meet Belle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Shelter: Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center

Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center Phone: (931) 507-3647

Sherbet is a handsome orange adult cat looking for a forever home where he can relax and feel safe.

👉 Meet Sherbet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats catches your eye, please call Warren County Animal Control and Adoption Center at (931) 507-3647 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.