Healthcare hiring is steady in McMinnville, Oregon, with options from clinic leadership to hands-on patient care. If you’re in medicine or allied health, there are several solid roles to check out this week.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide primary care as a Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner on a collaborative team serving local patients. You’ll manage care plans, use modern clinical tools, and focus on patient education and continuity of care.

Employer: Lincare

Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and support home respiratory equipment like CPAP/BiPAP, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators, plus train patients on safe use. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and lots of training and development opportunities.

Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Location: McMinnville, OR (7th Avenue Acute Care Clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the acute care clinic as a board-certified Family or Internal Medicine physician, balancing direct patient care with provider supervision and quality improvement. Ideal if you want a clinical leadership role focused on equitable, trauma-informed care for underserved communities.

Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide substance use disorder counseling, assessments, and relapse-prevention support as part of the behavioral health team. Great fit if you’re a CADC with experience in SUD treatment and want to work with diverse, medically underserved patients.

Employer: Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center

Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide full-spectrum primary care (OB, pediatrics, adult care) in a community health setting, with chances to join outreach like migrant camp programs. Good for PAs/NPs who value team-based, culturally sensitive care and don’t mind working across multiple sites.

Employer: Willamette Valley Medical Center

Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: PRN / As-needed (part-time)

Salary: Not listed

Work PRN in a 60-bed acute-care hospital, performing diagnostic imaging and ensuring quality, safe scans. Nice option if you want flexible, as-needed shifts plus access to system-wide benefits and professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to the right person learning on the job. Share this with a friend who’s looking so we can keep good people working locally.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.