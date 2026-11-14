McMinnville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local techs and travelers. If you’re in imaging, there are a couple of strong roles worth a look right now.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: McMinnville, OR

Salary: $2,259 per week (travel package; stipend details to be confirmed)

(travel package; stipend details to be confirmed) Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hour night shifts , 13-week contract

, , , Start Date: 11/14/2026

Travel CT role for an Allied Health Professional working night shifts in a CT Scan/Radiology setting. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, a set 13-week assignment, and experience in a smaller Oregon community.

Employer: Willamette Valley Medical Center

Location: McMinnville, OR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: PRN / As-needed (sick coverage, weekend on-call, PTO coverage)

PRN Radiology Tech role at a 60-bed acute-care hospital with a wide range of services. Great if you want flexible hours plus access to benefits, tuition help, 401(k) match, and wellness programs while working in a scenic wine-country town.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.