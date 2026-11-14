McMinnville’s food scene is busy, from healthcare kitchens to fast-casual spots on 99W. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Life Care Center of McMinnville

Life Care Center of McMinnville Location: McMinnville, OR

McMinnville, OR Type: Part-time (posting notes full-time day shift; confirm with employer)

(posting notes full-time day shift; confirm with employer) Salary: Not listed

Support the kitchen team in a skilled nursing and rehab center right in town. You’ll help prep and serve meals and keep things clean and sanitary while working with a compassionate, healthcare-focused crew.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: McMinnville, OR

McMinnville, OR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Run a single Panda Express location, leading the team, hiring staff, and driving results. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, and a path to General Manager after training.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: McMinnville, OR

McMinnville, OR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Help manage daily operations, support the Store/General Manager, and lead the crew in a fast-paced restaurant. You’ll get several weeks of paid leadership training, free meals, benefits for full-time, and clear growth into higher management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.