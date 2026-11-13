McMinnville’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands looking for friendly faces who like helping customers. If you enjoy fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the sales floor, support the Store Manager, and help a high-energy team hit goals while giving “WOW” customer service. Good fit if you like coaching others, staying organized, and want growth in automotive retail with solid benefits and training.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: 2370 NE Highway 99W, McMinnville, OR 97128

Type: Part-time

Start Rate: $15.55/hour

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in the store. Great if you love pets, want flexible hours, and enjoy a fun, fast-paced retail job with chances to learn more about animal care.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: McMinnville, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $18.50 – $23.50/hour

Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory, and coach the team on great customer service. Ideal if you have some retail leadership experience and want a step up with more responsibility and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers different shifts and growth paths, and you might find a fit you didn’t expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.